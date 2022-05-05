 Skip to content

Beat Saber update for 5 May 2022

Beat Saber v1.22.0 With Electronic Mixtape Released

Beat Saber v1.22.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey players, we just released the v1.22.0 update that brings the Electronic Mixtape featuring 10 new songs from various electronic music artists across different music eras. Join us for a party with the hottest hits from Marshmello, deadmau5, Martin Garrix, Pendulum, and more in a new mind-blowing laser environment.

Track List:

  • Marshmello - Alone
  • Martin Garrix - Animals
  • Bomfunk MC's - Freestyler
  • deadmau5 - Ghosts 'n' Stuff (feat. Rob Swire)
  • Madeon - Icarus
  • Darude - Sandstorm
  • Zedd - Stay The Night (feat. Hayley Williams)
  • Fatboy Slim - The Rockafeller Skank
  • Rudimental - Waiting All Night (feat. Ella Eyre)
  • Pendulum - Witchcraft

