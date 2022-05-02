 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Heartless Dark update for 2 May 2022

UPDATE 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8665779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ATTENTION ALL STAFF
The corporate has recently made a push for improved productivity in the workplace. The IT department is pushing a software update to help with this. A UI update which should help remove some ambiguity and improve the employee workflow.
MALUM CO.
Changing lives.

Hey guys,
Been a while since I've done an update. I've had a lot going on lately (nothing new there), but I'm still driven to improve Heartless Dark.

I'm calling this the 'Workflow update' as I feel it helps bring some clarity to certain elements of the game. It's a UI update - I added some new systems with the objective of making some game-play more transparent and allow for planning.
This update is concise but I feel it really lays the foundation for update 1.3 which will probably be more sizeable.

This thumbnail image is a a story panel from the game.
Illustration by Samuel Burnett.

Cheers,
Roarke

NEW FEATURES:

  • In-game text notifier system

This allows me to display some non-intrusive text panels throughout game-play and make things a bit easier to understand. 'Objective complete', 'Level Scourge' etc.
I've tried to used it sparingly to maintain the game's ambiguity/mystery.

  • Upgrade tracking

A new grid in the inventory now tracks all upgrades you've collected. Note a big thing but this will allow players to keep track of their perks/skills. It might help more experienced players remember their upgrades, make plans and build synergies.

  • Check inventory while upgrading

This is not really major - but I felt it would be critical to see your current upgrade collection while choosing the next one in order to make plans and synergies.

BUG FIXES:

  • Medpacks spawning inside upgrades
  • Inventory display exploit
  • Audio tweaks
  • General stability
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.