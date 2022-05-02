UPDATE 1.2

ATTENTION ALL STAFF

The corporate has recently made a push for improved productivity in the workplace. The IT department is pushing a software update to help with this. A UI update which should help remove some ambiguity and improve the employee workflow.

MALUM CO.

Changing lives.

Hey guys,

Been a while since I've done an update. I've had a lot going on lately (nothing new there), but I'm still driven to improve Heartless Dark.

I'm calling this the 'Workflow update' as I feel it helps bring some clarity to certain elements of the game. It's a UI update - I added some new systems with the objective of making some game-play more transparent and allow for planning.

This update is concise but I feel it really lays the foundation for update 1.3 which will probably be more sizeable.

This thumbnail image is a a story panel from the game.

Illustration by Samuel Burnett.

Cheers,

Roarke

NEW FEATURES:

In-game text notifier system

This allows me to display some non-intrusive text panels throughout game-play and make things a bit easier to understand. 'Objective complete', 'Level Scourge' etc.

I've tried to used it sparingly to maintain the game's ambiguity/mystery.

Upgrade tracking

A new grid in the inventory now tracks all upgrades you've collected. Note a big thing but this will allow players to keep track of their perks/skills. It might help more experienced players remember their upgrades, make plans and build synergies.

Check inventory while upgrading

This is not really major - but I felt it would be critical to see your current upgrade collection while choosing the next one in order to make plans and synergies.

BUG FIXES: