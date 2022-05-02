UPDATE 1.2

ATTENTION ALL STAFF
The corporate has recently made a push for improved productivity in the workplace. The IT department is pushing a software update to help with this. A UI update which should help remove some ambiguity and improve the employee workflow.
MALUM CO.
Changing lives.
Hey guys,
Been a while since I've done an update. I've had a lot going on lately (nothing new there), but I'm still driven to improve Heartless Dark.
I'm calling this the 'Workflow update' as I feel it helps bring some clarity to certain elements of the game. It's a UI update - I added some new systems with the objective of making some game-play more transparent and allow for planning.
This update is concise but I feel it really lays the foundation for update 1.3 which will probably be more sizeable.
This thumbnail image is a a story panel from the game.
Illustration by Samuel Burnett.
Cheers,
Roarke
NEW FEATURES:
- In-game text notifier system
This allows me to display some non-intrusive text panels throughout game-play and make things a bit easier to understand. 'Objective complete', 'Level Scourge' etc.
I've tried to used it sparingly to maintain the game's ambiguity/mystery.
- Upgrade tracking
A new grid in the inventory now tracks all upgrades you've collected. Note a big thing but this will allow players to keep track of their perks/skills. It might help more experienced players remember their upgrades, make plans and build synergies.
- Check inventory while upgrading
This is not really major - but I felt it would be critical to see your current upgrade collection while choosing the next one in order to make plans and synergies.
BUG FIXES:
- Medpacks spawning inside upgrades
- Inventory display exploit
- Audio tweaks
- General stability
Changed files in this update