Woodfel Version 0.845 Patch Notes

Hey Woodfolks!
This is another small quality-of-life build for Woodfel mostly addressing world save management.
-
Added a small bin button to each world listed in the load game panel. This allows you to delete worlds which are broken or you no longer need. There is a confirm dialog, but it is a permanent delete so use carefully.
-
Incomplete worlds will now be listed. These are usually worlds which have been generated but did not get saved. If you want to use their world name you must delete them first.
-
Fixed a small visual UI glitch when opting to replay the tutorial.
-
Secondary axis for camera & character movement are now unbound by default to avoid unexpected controller input.
-
Added tooltips for empty character equipment slots to say which type of gear they are for.
-
Added tooltips for farm & smelter slots to say what each slot is for.
-
Dark Hedgehogs will no longer flee when their health is low.
Hope this update helps with some issues players have experienced!
Changed files in this update