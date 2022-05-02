 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Woodfel update for 2 May 2022

Woodfel Version 0.845 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8665777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Woodfolks!

This is another small quality-of-life build for Woodfel mostly addressing world save management.

  • Added a small bin button to each world listed in the load game panel. This allows you to delete worlds which are broken or you no longer need. There is a confirm dialog, but it is a permanent delete so use carefully.

  • Incomplete worlds will now be listed. These are usually worlds which have been generated but did not get saved. If you want to use their world name you must delete them first.

  • Fixed a small visual UI glitch when opting to replay the tutorial.

  • Secondary axis for camera & character movement are now unbound by default to avoid unexpected controller input.

  • Added tooltips for empty character equipment slots to say which type of gear they are for.

  • Added tooltips for farm & smelter slots to say what each slot is for.

  • Dark Hedgehogs will no longer flee when their health is low.

Hope this update helps with some issues players have experienced!

Changed files in this update

Woodfel Content Depot 985241
  • Loading history…
Woodfel Content macOS Depot 985242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.