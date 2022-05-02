 Skip to content

Dungeoneer update for 2 May 2022

Patch May 2nd, 2022

Patch May 2nd, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to further address some outstanding issues brought up by the community.

Changes

  • Fixed character recovery from knockdown. Should no longer go through the level if hit immediately on respawn.
  • Improved item spawning. You should no longer lose items to world meshes and unreachable locations.
  • Fixed an issue where the gates in Cavern Barracks would not block collision correctly.
  • Unlearned abilities will now correctly be removed from you action bar.
  • Added some invisible walls to Distended Caverns Barracks and Deep Bog.
  • Fixed General Obos max health to 435.
  • Fixed an issue where your character would have a weird deceleration if you tried to move before spawning in the game.

Enjoy. And thanks again for your continued support and feedback,
Alex

