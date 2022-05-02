Patch May 2nd, 2022

Small patch to further address some outstanding issues brought up by the community.
Changes
- Fixed character recovery from knockdown. Should no longer go through the level if hit immediately on respawn.
- Improved item spawning. You should no longer lose items to world meshes and unreachable locations.
- Fixed an issue where the gates in Cavern Barracks would not block collision correctly.
- Unlearned abilities will now correctly be removed from you action bar.
- Added some invisible walls to Distended Caverns Barracks and Deep Bog.
- Fixed General Obos max health to 435.
- Fixed an issue where your character would have a weird deceleration if you tried to move before spawning in the game.
Enjoy. And thanks again for your continued support and feedback,
Alex
Changed files in this update