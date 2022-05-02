Noble Fates 0.25.0.37 Released!

Introducing usable props (Funiture -> Usable)
Sacrifice 12 Nutrition worth of food to host a Feast!
Difficulty
Increase variability in combat frequency
Increase mid-late game difficulty by 20%
Increase Kingdom Size influence on difficulty
Decrease Prestige influence on difficulty
Rework Raid difficulty
Add Difficuty Sliders
Raids
Rabid Animals
Monsters
Bandits
Kingdom Size Opinion
Halve Negative Hits when when below 16 members
Double Negative Hits when above 16 members
Bandits
Decrease likelihood they'll abandon their cause
Add Bandit Chance Slider
Diplomacy
Decrease base per-enemy raid chance
Increase likelihood of offering Peace
Increase likelihood of attempting Conquest
Wanderers
Increase wanderer population
Wood
Decrease Value Slightly
Crops
Decrease Pumpkin Food Per
Decrease Grape Food Per
Stuck Mortals
Do not use Partials as resources for Crafting
Mods
Add the ability for mods to add facets to characters
Text
Fix Seized```
