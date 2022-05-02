 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 2 May 2022

Noble Fates 0.25.0.37 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Introducing usable props (Funiture -> Usable)  
Sacrifice 12 Nutrition worth of food to host a Feast!  

Difficulty  
Increase variability in combat frequency  
Increase mid-late game difficulty by 20%  
Increase Kingdom Size influence on difficulty  
Decrease Prestige influence on difficulty  
Rework Raid difficulty  
Add Difficuty Sliders  
Raids  
Rabid Animals  
Monsters  
Bandits  

Kingdom Size Opinion  
Halve Negative Hits when when below 16 members  
Double Negative Hits when above 16 members  

Bandits  
Decrease likelihood they'll abandon their cause  
Add Bandit Chance Slider  

Diplomacy  
Decrease base per-enemy raid chance  
Increase likelihood of offering Peace  
Increase likelihood of attempting Conquest  

Wanderers  
Increase wanderer population  

Wood  
Decrease Value Slightly  

Crops  
Decrease Pumpkin Food Per  
Decrease Grape Food Per  

Stuck Mortals  
Do not use Partials as resources for Crafting  

Mods  
Add the ability for mods to add facets to characters      

Text  
Fix Seized```
