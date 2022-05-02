Layer Switching Overhaul and bug fixes.

- All layer switching modes have been removed from the nodes themselves. There is now a sub-panel that shows up when any node is selected in the edit menu above each layer button.
This will quickly set which layers the selected nodes are in. Shift clicking will toggle allowing nodes to be in multiple layers.
- Fixed bugs where elements could be left idle on links and nodes but not do anything.
- Added Visualizer Icon
- Fixed tooltips for link elements being incorrect about timing. 1 square on a link element is 1 quarter beat.
Changed files in this update