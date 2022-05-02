 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Facteroids update for 2 May 2022

Update v220502

Share · View all patches · Build 8665387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved context help system. If there is something wrong with a building a short explanation info appears when you select the building.
  • Various campaign missions tweaks based on player feedback.
  • Mothership has 4 inputs now.
  • Fixed the bug of mysteriously disappearing bots. Those buggers sometimes live their own lives!
  • Fixed the bug of mysteriously disappearing campaigns in the solar system menu.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.