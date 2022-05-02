- Improved context help system. If there is something wrong with a building a short explanation info appears when you select the building.
- Various campaign missions tweaks based on player feedback.
- Mothership has 4 inputs now.
- Fixed the bug of mysteriously disappearing bots. Those buggers sometimes live their own lives!
- Fixed the bug of mysteriously disappearing campaigns in the solar system menu.
Facteroids update for 2 May 2022
Update v220502
