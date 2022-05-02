 Skip to content

NIMBY Rails update for 2 May 2022

Devblog for April 2022

April saw a slate of technical work, with overdue attention given to improving the multithreading capability of the game. First the general threading framework of the game was replaced by an new one, then some areas of the game were made to be at least partially multithreaded. The result is some speedup for games with higher ratios of pax+stations vs trains, but trains remain the main CPU hog. Making trains multithreaded will be a much more complex challenge and it will be attempted in the future.

https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-april-2022/

Changed depots in beta branch

