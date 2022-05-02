Bugfixes and UI updates: Family trees and heartless fishmen

Another batch of bugfixes, and gameplay changes to resolve certain outstanding issues. Some issues remain, which will require use of the beta-branch to either test out saves, or because they'll break save compatibility.

This update brings a prototype family tree view, which allows you to determine who's a grandchild of whom, at the very least. It also fixes a bug which had been previously introduced which caused the world to descend into unrest far too readily, due to rulers' gold evaporating. Ideally currency will be a bit more stable in this version.

With these fixes, Mammon can be moved back onto the workbench, for some final tweaks and updates before he goes on the beta-branch.

Changes in detail:

Gameplay:

-Hero units (and all non-commandable ones in general) now go first, then all commandable units, to make pursuit more predictable

-Orc Warlord's "commandeer ships" can now supply any horde's shipyards, not just his own

-The Baroness no longer can level up Death Magic as a starting trait

-Changed how the manticore trophy's exclusivity works (you can gain multiple, but all but one of the trophies carried by an agent will be 'disabled' as long as the agent has multiple trophies)

-Heroes can no longer recruit minions from the Dark Empire and Ophanim theocracies

-You can recruit Knights from the Dark Empire and Ophanim theocracies

-Vinerva's gift of nectar now expires over time

-Deep Ones will no longer mourn their dead

-Ophanim theocracies will rapdily increase their international relationship

-Ravenous dead will only go after locations with death magic >35, up from 20

-Harvester can now be ordered to follow a target unit

-The Chosen One won't be recreated after the game is won/lost

-Wars now last longer if they started further away

UI:

-Save games can contain spaces again

-Reworded The Cursed's trait to be a bit more informative

-Added an option to select if you want the game to zoom to an idle agent when you hit end turn

-Map now correctly applies a red filter to nations at war with the selected unit

-Introduced a somewhat work-in-progress family tree view

-Added temperature to the UI for locations

-Madness effects now better displayed in modifier viewer

-Rob hero restriction moved to the proper restriction part of the UI

Bugfixes:

-Added more checks to prevent nations from declaring war on non-existent nations (including those which join Alliance and thus lose independence)

-Deep Ones won't keep trying to start a cult in ruins

-Armies won't capture locations if they are turned into ruins on the same turn

-Societies which take ruins, under any condition, will release control of it

-Heroes won't consider their own disruption task when evaluating if to disrupt an agent

-Sibling relationships rechecked, due to some being missed

-Bug in which a person could be a ruler and a hero if they abdicated at the exact right time fixed (but potential for ruler-heroes remains open)

-Fixed issue whereby a Deep One could be a baroness

-Fixed a bug which was draining all ruler gold reserves over time, causing nations to decay into unrest

-Heroes won't use 'nurture' on hexes with habitability > 90%

-Fixed Vinerva's Choking Spores' description and requirements

-Renaming of warlord, hierophant and warlock now works normally

-Ogres are now always removed when performing 'recruit ogre' challenge

-Humans no longer retain control over ruins or Vinerva manifestations at the end of the turn

-Fixed an issue where a nation could declare war on itself if the Alliance formed under a sovereign with >50% shadow

-Heroes will no longer use orc banners to cause the orcs to attack their home

-The Chosen One can't be a mage

-Improved Alliance vs orc military AI a bit

-Fixed AI issue which may have caused unexpected hostility between armies of nations who were ostensibly at peace