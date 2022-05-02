 Skip to content

Me and my eldritch parasite update for 2 May 2022

Quality-of-life updates

2 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The game displays the current floor number when using a door.
  • Tutorial text changed to highlight that the parasite is the player's hitbox.
  • Enemies ignore you for a brief amount of time when using a door.
  • Losing a normal level no longer resets the adquired tools.
  • "Main menu" buton removed from pause menu to prevent "going to main menu and restarting level" exploit.

