Deflector update for 2 May 2022

Deflector Early Access Hotfix - 0.72f

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some localization issues
  • Fixed an error where the challenge “Kill 300 enemies in Magnetic Fields” was promping in Living Entrails
  • Battery now can be given to fisherman
  • Fixed error where challenges related to traps were not unlocking correctly.
  • Fixed issue getting stuck in dialog when speaking with Collector the robot.
  • Initial mutations no longer appear again after finishing every world.
  • Fixed issue jetpack boss mutation removing the ability of dashing
  • Fixed issue spinning swords mutation not working properly sometimes
