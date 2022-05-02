Deflector Early Access Hotfix - 0.72f

- Fixed some localization issues
- Fixed an error where the challenge “Kill 300 enemies in Magnetic Fields” was promping in Living Entrails
- Battery now can be given to fisherman
- Fixed error where challenges related to traps were not unlocking correctly.
- Fixed issue getting stuck in dialog when speaking with Collector the robot.
- Initial mutations no longer appear again after finishing every world.
- Fixed issue jetpack boss mutation removing the ability of dashing
- Fixed issue spinning swords mutation not working properly sometimes
