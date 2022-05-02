2.0 is live!

Hey everyone!

After a very intense and long playtest beta it's finally here: 2.0!

Originally I planned on calling this version 1.x, but the changes are so big and enormous that it is a new big version.

If you are interested why these big changes were neccessary, you can read this post that goes into the problems of 1.x in more detail.

At this point I want to say a BIG, BIG thank you to the Beat Invaders community on the Discord server.

There were a lot of beta versions and a lot of the changes for 2.0 are based on community feedback!

I don't want to waste any more of your time, so let's jump right into the Details.

There are not all fixes and minor changes listed here, that would make this post completely explode. It is best to just play the game and see what changed!

Added Features

11 new music tracks by "Approaching Nirvana"!

Beat Invaders is now officially verified for the Steam Deck!

One game loop (wave 1-40) is now devided into four Sectors - each with unique color, atmosphere and environment.

There are now Daily and Weekly challenges with their own respective Leaderboards.

A new Boss (The Hammer) is waiting for you after Wave 20.

Around 25 new Upgrades and almost all of the existing upgrades have been completely reworked of new and different upgrades!

System Hacks are a new gameplay element that let's you customize your Ships sub-systems for some extra unique upgrades.

Leaderboards now hold more details about Ship Type and equipped System Hacks.

New Event Wave: Minefield

New Enemy Type: Spreader Mine

Steam Rich Presence was added.

Changes

The games performance was drastically increased, especially with a lot of projectiles on screen - And there WILL BE more projectiles on screen!

Visibility of enemy projectiles was improved.

The Ship Classes were rebalanced and partially reworked.

Ship Class: Pulse Blaster was strongly reworked and received the Charge mechanic.

Ship Class: Pulse Blaster Piercing was reworked.

Leaderboards are now separated by Easy, Normal and Hyper.

Upgrades now come in different rarity levels: Common, Rare and Epic.

Upgrades now can have preconditions - Some Upgrades will only be added to the pool after other upgrades were unlocked.

Completely reworked gamepad rumble.

Repairing your ship during wave changes now works differently than before using Repair Bots.

Specials now have a separate slot and can be activated manually by a dedicated Button. The Special mechanic was hugely reworked.

Tank Type Enemies now shoot two diagonal projectiles.

Meteoroids have been rebalanced in a lot of ways.

Upgrade Tokens collected during a run now work differently - instead of purchasing upgrades you earn levels. Per level you can purchase one Upgrade.

Dashes now feature charges that can be increased during a run.

Almost all Upgrades have been reworked - All effects are now MUCH more impactful and you will feel the upgrades from the first point invested.

Friendly fire was strongly reduced. But you can also equip the IFF System Hack and have no friendly fire at all.

Increased Meta Upgrades upgrade cost.

Enemies gain more health over the course of a run.

New Upgrades, Unlocks, Specials and Hacks

Evasive Salvo

Attack Pod Salvo

Convoy Freighter Replace

Convoy Freighter Turret

Convoy Freighter Turret Fire Rate

Specials Plus

Micromissiles Area Damage

Micromissiles Damage

Dash Charge

Pulse Blaster: Capacitor

Pulse Blaster: Charge Boost

Railgun: Overcharge

Spreadshot: Combinator

Spreadshot: Focus Fire

Hunterswarm Launcher

Repair Bot

System Hack: Code Profiling

System Hack: Cutting Edge

System Hack: Overcharged Accelerator

System Hack: IFF Modulator

System Hack: Defensive Refactoring

Special: Supermagnet

Special: Ultrashield

Special: Ship Repair

Fixes and smaller Changes