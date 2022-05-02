 Skip to content

Dragon Evo update for 2 May 2022

Early Access update 0.9.955

Build 8664991

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey peeps!

In todays update we're improving the deckbuilder with some awesome features, and throwing in a few bugfixes!

New / added

  • New, unique card frames for all factions in the deckbuilder and in-game
  • Set deck backside in the deckbuilder to make your decks uniqe
  • Equipped cards in the deckbuilder now indicate that they are equipped
  • Added number of owned cards in a number of places in the collection
  • Added a unique early access card backside

Fixes

  • Unlocked card now immediately show up as unlocked in the album
  • Fixed a positioning error that cut off the "sell" button in the collection

Enjoy!

