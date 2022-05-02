Early Access update 0.9.955

Hey peeps!
In todays update we're improving the deckbuilder with some awesome features, and throwing in a few bugfixes!
New / added
- New, unique card frames for all factions in the deckbuilder and in-game
- Set deck backside in the deckbuilder to make your decks uniqe
- Equipped cards in the deckbuilder now indicate that they are equipped
- Added number of owned cards in a number of places in the collection
- Added a unique early access card backside
Fixes
- Unlocked card now immediately show up as unlocked in the album
- Fixed a positioning error that cut off the "sell" button in the collection
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update