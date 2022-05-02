 Skip to content

It's Hard Being A Dog update for 2 May 2022

minor additions

added some achievements

  • Dog's best friend
  • Lookin Dapper
  • Setting a path
  • Bloodthirsty
  • Relentless
  • Unstoppable
  • Doglike!

fixed a little issue with the social buttons on the main menu
added a button that links to the official IHBAD webpage

