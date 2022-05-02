minor additions

added some achievements
- Dog's best friend
- Lookin Dapper
- Setting a path
- Bloodthirsty
- Relentless
- Unstoppable
- Doglike!
fixed a little issue with the social buttons on the main menu
added a button that links to the official IHBAD webpage
