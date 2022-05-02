Sea of Dreams Update - May 2022

Hello Everyone,
Today we are releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams. We are working to reduce the size of the game on your disk. As well as fixing some minor bugs.
Here the list:
- Fixed visible mouse cursor in elevator (Windows/Mac).
- Optimization of music / sound to reduce the size of the game.
- Fixed missing sound on photo print room light.
- Added papers on all piano keys.
- The secret achievement of Sea of Dreams is no longer a secret.
Soon in a new update we will add support for Razer Chroma. And more!
Changed files in this update