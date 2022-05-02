 Skip to content

Sea of Dreams update for 2 May 2022

Sea of Dreams Update - May 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Everyone,
Today we are releasing a small update for Sea of Dreams. We are working to reduce the size of the game on your disk. As well as fixing some minor bugs.

Here the list:

  • Fixed visible mouse cursor in elevator (Windows/Mac).
  • Optimization of music / sound to reduce the size of the game.
  • Fixed missing sound on photo print room light.
  • Added papers on all piano keys.
  • The secret achievement of Sea of Dreams is no longer a secret.

Soon in a new update we will add support for Razer Chroma. And more!

