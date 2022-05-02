Desecrators 0.6.1 - Radiance

Changelist
- Reworked static lights for all levels:
- Light density increased
- Placement is now based on geometry patterns
- Adjusted light colors for all levels
- Improved light textures
- Drifting Orbital layout is now more varied
- All primary weapons now have a low ammo firing mode
- Repeater can now be dropped
- Enemies can now drop Repeater
- Reduced Pillager firerate for rivals
- Added scrolling to rebind menu
- Resolution menu now highlights the currently active resolution
- Fixed map UI values sometimes not updating after picking up a Cartographer
- Fixed overlapping menu backgrounds
