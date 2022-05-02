 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 2 May 2022

Desecrators 0.6.1 - Radiance

Build 8664715

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist

  • Reworked static lights for all levels:
  • Light density increased
  • Placement is now based on geometry patterns
  • Adjusted light colors for all levels
  • Improved light textures
  • Drifting Orbital layout is now more varied
  • All primary weapons now have a low ammo firing mode
  • Repeater can now be dropped
  • Enemies can now drop Repeater
  • Reduced Pillager firerate for rivals
  • Added scrolling to rebind menu
  • Resolution menu now highlights the currently active resolution
  • Fixed map UI values sometimes not updating after picking up a Cartographer
  • Fixed overlapping menu backgrounds

