A2.095 - May 2nd 2022 - Bufixes and QoL changes

This update is to address specific issues that arose the recent Content Update.
New Content:
- Map Objectives status will now display on the screen briefly after Scanning.
- Shadwell Defensive orbs HP lowered by 50%.
- Red Invasion events now cause a camera shake from the war horn.
- Vendor will now sell Batteries and MedKits.
Bug Fixes:
- Chat box adjusted to avoid overlapping with character portraits.
- Fire Particle was delayed on clients.
- Backpack on clients was visible in first person.
- Fixed collision issues in city, that allowed the player to exit the play area.
- Farmland - Navigation issues have been corrected (More to come)
- Farmland - Added missing level border fencing.
- Spelling error in Necronomicon.
- Changed color, size and font of player names to increase visibility.
- Activation sound for health fountain in vendor was playing as a 2d Sound.
Changed files in this update