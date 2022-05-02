 Skip to content

Days Of Purgatory update for 2 May 2022

A2.095 - May 2nd 2022 - Bufixes and QoL changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is to address specific issues that arose the recent Content Update.

New Content:

  • Map Objectives status will now display on the screen briefly after Scanning.
  • Shadwell Defensive orbs HP lowered by 50%.
  • Red Invasion events now cause a camera shake from the war horn.
  • Vendor will now sell Batteries and MedKits.

Bug Fixes:

  • Chat box adjusted to avoid overlapping with character portraits.
  • Fire Particle was delayed on clients.
  • Backpack on clients was visible in first person.
  • Fixed collision issues in city, that allowed the player to exit the play area.
  • Farmland - Navigation issues have been corrected (More to come)
  • Farmland - Added missing level border fencing.
  • Spelling error in Necronomicon.
  • Changed color, size and font of player names to increase visibility.
  • Activation sound for health fountain in vendor was playing as a 2d Sound.

