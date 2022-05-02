Faith of Fate 0.7 PART 1 is here!! Giving the players a little bite of what will come in the PART 2 and also making sure everything works properly, hope you like it!! ❤️ 💙
Features:
- Added Chests And Keys To The Game
- Added 5 Brand New Items
- Added New Foreground Decorations To All The Rooms
- Added 2 New Bosses With Very Unique Abilities
- Added A New "Unlocks" Section On The Main Menu
- Sacrifice Item Now Interacts With Sacrifice Rooms
- The Progress On The Boss Fights Is Now Saved When
You Reach The Half Of The Health Bar Of The Boss
- Added A New Weak Version Of The Hat Enemy
- Added 10 New Room Layouts To The Game
Changes:
- First Room Got Redesign
- Many Room Layouts Got Changed
- Bosses' Health Bar Got Redesign
- Bosses' Health Has Been Increased
- Sacrifice Room Pool Has Been Modified
- Fixed A very Rare Crash On The PONG minigame
- The Violin Got Reworked Once More :)
- Sacrifice Chalice Success chanse increased to 90%
- Both Final Bosses Got Reworked and Rebalanced Making
Them More Unique, Harder And Also More Fair To Play
- Many Items Have Been Highly Reworked And Rebalanced
- Boncy Ball Item Finally Works Properly!! :D
- Adjusted Balance On The Game
- Several Bugs Fixed
