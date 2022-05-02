 Skip to content

Faith of Fate update for 2 May 2022

Faith of Fate: 0.7 PART 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Faith of Fate 0.7 PART 1 is here!! Giving the players a little bite of what will come in the PART 2 and also making sure everything works properly, hope you like it!! ❤️ 💙

Features:

  • Added Chests And Keys To The Game
  • Added 5 Brand New Items
  • Added New Foreground Decorations To All The Rooms
  • Added 2 New Bosses With Very Unique Abilities
  • Added A New "Unlocks" Section On The Main Menu
  • Sacrifice Item Now Interacts With Sacrifice Rooms
  • The Progress On The Boss Fights Is Now Saved When
    You Reach The Half Of The Health Bar Of The Boss
  • Added A New Weak Version Of The Hat Enemy
  • Added 10 New Room Layouts To The Game

Changes:

  • First Room Got Redesign
  • Many Room Layouts Got Changed
  • Bosses' Health Bar Got Redesign
  • Bosses' Health Has Been Increased
  • Sacrifice Room Pool Has Been Modified
  • Fixed A very Rare Crash On The PONG minigame
  • The Violin Got Reworked Once More :)
  • Sacrifice Chalice Success chanse increased to 90%
  • Both Final Bosses Got Reworked and Rebalanced Making
    Them More Unique, Harder And Also More Fair To Play
  • Many Items Have Been Highly Reworked And Rebalanced
  • Boncy Ball Item Finally Works Properly!! :D
  • Adjusted Balance On The Game
  • Several Bugs Fixed

