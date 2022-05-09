Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.46

This is a minor patch release.
Gameplay:
- The world map display before each mission looks much nicer.
- Armor gives 25% more HP for cruisers, and 50% more for battleships. A few ships have heavier/better armor as a differentiator.
- The ASROC anti-sub weapon deals more damage.
Bugfixes:
- Fix a bug causing the post-mission stats screen to break if the player's ship had any decals
- Fix shield bubbles not reacting to projectiles hitting them
- Fix dialog issue causing portraits to disappear during mission briefings whenever an icon or arrow was drawn on the tactical map
- Fix PT boats and some other ships being unable to fit engines
- Fix smoke appearing in weird locations when the player is badly damaged
- Fix a visual glitch if the player dodges while the game is paused
- Fix parts in the ship designer having the wrong scale when they are being placed on the ship
- Fix crates bobbing up and down rapidly after cutscenes play
Modding:
- The ships.json file has two new entries: armorHPMultiplier and armorMassMultiplier. Ships that do not specify these values get destroyer-style HP/mass multipliers.
- The "homingPower" field on homing weapons is now half as effective (fixed a bug that caused it to be applied twice). Vanilla weapons have had the value in this field doubled to compensate.
- Added a projectileHomingDelay field for weapons, to determine how long they wait before their homing kicks in.
Changed files in this update