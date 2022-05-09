 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Waves of Steel update for 9 May 2022

Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.46

Share · View all patches · Build 8664528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor patch release.

Gameplay:

  • The world map display before each mission looks much nicer.
  • Armor gives 25% more HP for cruisers, and 50% more for battleships. A few ships have heavier/better armor as a differentiator.
  • The ASROC anti-sub weapon deals more damage.

Bugfixes:

  • Fix a bug causing the post-mission stats screen to break if the player's ship had any decals
  • Fix shield bubbles not reacting to projectiles hitting them
  • Fix dialog issue causing portraits to disappear during mission briefings whenever an icon or arrow was drawn on the tactical map
  • Fix PT boats and some other ships being unable to fit engines
  • Fix smoke appearing in weird locations when the player is badly damaged
  • Fix a visual glitch if the player dodges while the game is paused
  • Fix parts in the ship designer having the wrong scale when they are being placed on the ship
  • Fix crates bobbing up and down rapidly after cutscenes play

Modding:

  • The ships.json file has two new entries: armorHPMultiplier and armorMassMultiplier. Ships that do not specify these values get destroyer-style HP/mass multipliers.
  • The "homingPower" field on homing weapons is now half as effective (fixed a bug that caused it to be applied twice). Vanilla weapons have had the value in this field doubled to compensate.
  • Added a projectileHomingDelay field for weapons, to determine how long they wait before their homing kicks in.

Changed files in this update

Windows content Depot 1482751
  • Loading history…
Waves of Steel Linux Depot Depot 1482752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.