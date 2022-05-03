Hotfix for Knight's Tale - v1.0.3 | May 3

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch v1.0.3
Fixed bugs
- Fixed various graphics-related crash issues
- Fixed a crash issue which occurred if one pressed the Quickload hotkey several times within a short period of time
- Fixed a crash which rarely occurred when one bought stackable items at the Merchant
- Fixed a crash related to the Gambler Hero trait
- Fixed a crash issue which occurred upon game launch
- Fixed a crash issue related to the Fisher King fight
- Fixed a crash issue which occurred during certain cutscenes
- Opening the Journal with the controller sometimes crashed the game. This has been fixed
- Sacrificing items sometimes caused a crash. This has been fixed
- Fixed a crash issue which could occur when one loaded their save files for the Red Knight mission
- Leveling a Hero from other resources than mission XP rewards sometimes crashed the game. This has been fixed
- A crash could occur sometimes if the selected Hero died in battle. This issue is fixed now
