 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

King Arthur: Knight's Tale update for 3 May 2022

Hotfix for Knight's Tale - v1.0.3 | May 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8664440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v1.0.3

Fixed bugs

  • Fixed various graphics-related crash issues
  • Fixed a crash issue which occurred if one pressed the Quickload hotkey several times within a short period of time
  • Fixed a crash which rarely occurred when one bought stackable items at the Merchant
  • Fixed a crash related to the Gambler Hero trait
  • Fixed a crash issue which occurred upon game launch
  • Fixed a crash issue related to the Fisher King fight
  • Fixed a crash issue which occurred during certain cutscenes
  • Opening the Journal with the controller sometimes crashed the game. This has been fixed
  • Sacrificing items sometimes caused a crash. This has been fixed
  • Fixed a crash issue which could occur when one loaded their save files for the Red Knight mission
  • Leveling a Hero from other resources than mission XP rewards sometimes crashed the game. This has been fixed
  • A crash could occur sometimes if the selected Hero died in battle. This issue is fixed now

Changed files in this update

King Arthur: Knight's Tale Exe Depot 1157392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.