Crupt update for 2 May 2022

Update 13

Update 13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed how knockback works under the hood (tried to emulate the previous knockback, from my testing it's basically one-to-one but if stuff feels slightly different that's why)
-Drastically lowered the mass of most common enemies (was originally higher to prevent cheesing, and because it was tied to knockback; this will help alleviate situations where the player is completely stuck by enemies)
-Changed possible Wave Lottery results on boss waves
-Fixed graphical bug for the 4th boss

