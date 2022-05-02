-Changed how knockback works under the hood (tried to emulate the previous knockback, from my testing it's basically one-to-one but if stuff feels slightly different that's why)
-Drastically lowered the mass of most common enemies (was originally higher to prevent cheesing, and because it was tied to knockback; this will help alleviate situations where the player is completely stuck by enemies)
-Changed possible Wave Lottery results on boss waves
-Fixed graphical bug for the 4th boss
Update 13
