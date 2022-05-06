Melodier Store Update

Hey guys!
We just launched a Melodier update with the following addings:
- We added a toggle for you guys to choose whether or not the applause should play on the end of the level
- Set the level name backgound image color accordingly to the color of the current theme you've chosen
- Added some minor bug fixes to the game
Hope you like our update, and if you have any suggestion or want to share your experience with melodier, just open a thread in the community page, we'd be more than glad to hear about your stories :)
