Melodier update for 6 May 2022

Melodier Store Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8664399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

We just launched a Melodier update with the following addings:

  • We added a toggle for you guys to choose whether or not the applause should play on the end of the level
  • Set the level name backgound image color accordingly to the color of the current theme you've chosen
  • Added some minor bug fixes to the game

Hope you like our update, and if you have any suggestion or want to share your experience with melodier, just open a thread in the community page, we'd be more than glad to hear about your stories :)

