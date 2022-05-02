 Skip to content

Malice & Greed update for 2 May 2022

Malice & Greed is 35% off for the Going Rogue Festival!

Build 8664325

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of new mechanics and changes have been made based on your feedback in reviews, thank you for all your help!

