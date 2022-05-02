Patch Notes 0.5.143

Hey everyone! On Saturday we hotfixed an issue where a softlock would commonly occur when fighting Hoarwulfs (particularly when your characters became frozen). This morning's patch will fix a few other common bugs that were reported over the weekend.
Patch Notes for 0.5.143
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could occur when loading a save while the dialogue event window was open
- Fixed a soft lock that could occur when the Huntress performed an Attack of Opportunity
- Fixed a crash that could occur if you managed to get in a state where a character had fewer abilities equipped than required
- Certain conditions will no longer be removed when a target is knocked back (this was commonly seen with the Crippling Force stun upgrade)
- Temporarily disabled the falling rock hazards as they are causing a rare soft lock (will re-enable this in one of the upcoming patches)
- Characters generated above level 1 were sometimes not spending all of their ability points, resulting in them having less than they should (this has been fixed retroactively, so you may notice that some of your characters have points to spend)
- Shortcut number keys now work on the contract renewal screen
- Fixed an issue where the 'Barkeep's Husband' quest would not complete (if you currently have this issue, you should now be able to turn it in)
- Retroactively fixed a rare issue where the Path of Vengeance quests for Westmire or Redlands weren't being added to your active quest list
Changed files in this update