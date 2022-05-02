 Skip to content

Invasion: Neo Earth update for 2 May 2022

Update 1.3.0 for Invasion: Neo Earth

Invasion: Neo Earth has now been updated to version 1.3.0 with the following changes:

  • When Officer unit selected, hovering the cursor over an enemy with tooltips enabled displays that enemy's weakness to damage types.

  • Added 'not all units moved' prompt when changing from movement to shooting phase

  • Added ability to disable above prompts in options menu (at both start menu and in-game)

  • Changed the style of moved and fought markers to be less visually intrusive

  • Added text to damage type icons in UI to help players become familiar with the damage types

  • In the select units menu, the formation position shift markers are now clickable in addition to using the cycle forward button

  • Scrolling camera now pauses when pause menu opened

  • Added audio cues for changing phase/turn

  • Added new alien death sounds

  • Adjusted the default volume balance of music and SFX in favor of BGM being slightly less dominant than SFX

