Update 1.3.0 for Invasion: Neo Earth

Invasion: Neo Earth has now been updated to version 1.3.0 with the following changes:
When Officer unit selected, hovering the cursor over an enemy with tooltips enabled displays that enemy's weakness to damage types.
Added 'not all units moved' prompt when changing from movement to shooting phase
Added ability to disable above prompts in options menu (at both start menu and in-game)
Changed the style of moved and fought markers to be less visually intrusive
Added text to damage type icons in UI to help players become familiar with the damage types
In the select units menu, the formation position shift markers are now clickable in addition to using the cycle forward button
Scrolling camera now pauses when pause menu opened
Added audio cues for changing phase/turn
Added new alien death sounds
Adjusted the default volume balance of music and SFX in favor of BGM being slightly less dominant than SFX
