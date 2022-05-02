 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Hydra Lists update for 2 May 2022

Version 1.1 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8664161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Splash screen: A splash screen has been added that will display when the program is loading. Art is by Hoshi Tora https://twitter.com/_HoshiTora_
  • Program Icons: Icons have been added to a number of areas in the program making things easier to understand and more enjoyable to look at.
  • Library Icons: Libraries can now have an icon associated with it, making them more customized and easier to differentiate. There are over 43 icons to use!
  • Deleting list lines: In list creation, each line will now have a delete icon to delete them instead of having to right click them
  • Turn tracker screenshot: You can now take a screenshot of the current turn order and save it as a file. This way you can show your player’s what the turn order is.
  • Library tab reworked: The libraries tab has been reworked to be easier to use and better looking
  • Libraries tutorial: Tutorials have been added under the help menu to show how to use the library and its functions

Bug fixes

  • When the program was full screened sometimes there would be a white bar at the bottom
  • In the initiative tracker, the highlight for the current turn would go off screen
  • The description for libraries did not wrap
  • Uncategorized library book transfer dialog would sometimes resize weirdly
  • Some components for certain palettes were improperly colored. This has been fixed

New languages added
French and german translations have been added

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.