Version 1.1 update

New features
- Splash screen: A splash screen has been added that will display when the program is loading. Art is by Hoshi Tora https://twitter.com/_HoshiTora_
- Program Icons: Icons have been added to a number of areas in the program making things easier to understand and more enjoyable to look at.
- Library Icons: Libraries can now have an icon associated with it, making them more customized and easier to differentiate. There are over 43 icons to use!
- Deleting list lines: In list creation, each line will now have a delete icon to delete them instead of having to right click them
- Turn tracker screenshot: You can now take a screenshot of the current turn order and save it as a file. This way you can show your player’s what the turn order is.
- Library tab reworked: The libraries tab has been reworked to be easier to use and better looking
- Libraries tutorial: Tutorials have been added under the help menu to show how to use the library and its functions
Bug fixes
- When the program was full screened sometimes there would be a white bar at the bottom
- In the initiative tracker, the highlight for the current turn would go off screen
- The description for libraries did not wrap
- Uncategorized library book transfer dialog would sometimes resize weirdly
- Some components for certain palettes were improperly colored. This has been fixed
New languages added
French and german translations have been added
Changed files in this update