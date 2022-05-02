Added : Epic Store item [Favorite Quest], which enables you to auto-accept/auto-clear general quests
Fixed : Slayer's Oil potions effect now counts Element-Title quests
Balanced : Global Quest [Capturing Monsters 1] is now unlocked just after [Tutorial 7 : Guild] with Shop tab so that new players can get the QoL of Auto-Pickup earlier.
Balanced : Reduced the cost of Traps in shop
Balanced : [Tutorial 10 : Rebirth] now requires any hero's rebirth, not Warrior's rebirth
Balanced : Title Quest [Alchemist 1] now requires 100 Oil of Slime instead of 10 Monster Fluid
Balanced : Tier 1 Rebirth Upgrade [Multitasker]'s cost and level cap
Changed : Queue and Super Queue now persist through closing/opening the game
Changed : The order of tabs [Bestiary] / [Town]
Changed : Guild Member GUI
Changed : General Quest GUI
Changed : Equipment Help
Changed : Optimized the game performance especially in Lab tab with nitro
Incremental Epic Hero 2 Playtest update for 2 May 2022
[ver 0.2.0.8]
