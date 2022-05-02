 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Shores of Plunder update for 2 May 2022

Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.09b

Share · View all patches · Build 8663942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
ADDED
  • 3 new bots
FIXED
  • fixed audio on Ching Shih sword swing
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.