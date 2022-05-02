You've got a baseball friend

Hey baseball fans!

This week's update brings a small but nice improvement for the multiplayer interface! You will now be able to see the list of recent players you've played against, as well as play some "practice" games against teams of different levels. A great way to try that new lineup of yours!

There's also a new button on the leaderboards screen to see some of your Steam stats, with more to come very soon!

See you at the ballpark!

New Features

New interface for friendly online games

New Steam Stats popup, available on the leaderboards screen

Bug fixes