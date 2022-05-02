Update 0.15.15

New Content
- New SFX for eating sandwiches
Balance Changes
- Thermal Vision energy cost increased to (35, 38, 41, 44, 47) was (35 all tiers)
- Chilling Blast – Energy Cost lowered to (25, 28, 31, 34, 37) was (25, 30, 35, 40, 45)
- Healing Beacon no longer heals minions
- Teleport Ability – now locks caster in place for 1 second after they arrive.
- Move Speed gear specialization lowered to +4 (was +7)
Art Changes
- Updated texture shiny-ness across the game
- Updated toxin grenade VFX
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some bugs with being able to shoot while the teleport was in progress
Changed files in this update