Revn update for 2 May 2022

Update 0.15.15

Update 0.15.15 · Build 8663917 · Last edited 2 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • New SFX for eating sandwiches

Balance Changes

  • Thermal Vision energy cost increased to (35, 38, 41, 44, 47) was (35 all tiers)
  • Chilling Blast – Energy Cost lowered to (25, 28, 31, 34, 37) was (25, 30, 35, 40, 45)
  • Healing Beacon no longer heals minions
  • Teleport Ability – now locks caster in place for 1 second after they arrive.
  • Move Speed gear specialization lowered to +4 (was +7)

Art Changes

  • Updated texture shiny-ness across the game
  • Updated toxin grenade VFX

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some bugs with being able to shoot while the teleport was in progress

