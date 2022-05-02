Patch 1.291 | Tweaks

More feedback has arrived and we've tweaked some stuff!
-Chest now only give spell level ups as reward
-Chests are always magnetic on "Loto Mode"
-Ultimate Laser no longer removes portal mode
-Soft experience cap at level 110 and a harder cap at 150
-HP cap increased at 500.000
-Fixed a bug where health orbs were spawning at a very reduced pace
-Monk level up effect sometimes glitched and it was huge. Now it is no longer affected by his passive.
As a side note
-Added Portuguese and German :D
