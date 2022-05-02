English
Cleansing can no longer remove petrifaction.
[The Queen's Chamber]Added new item: Illuminati Stone Piece and some chocolates in one of the previously empty cabinets to match the story.
Once you received the Illuminati Stone Piece, the Lost & Found store will start to sell it in case you lose it for any reason.
[The Queen's Chamber]Added a dialog option about immortality.
Added tips to mention "Lost & Found" on wiki's mission page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Missions/Quests#Tips
简体中文
净化不再能够解除石化状态。
【女王的房间】在此前一个空的柜子里加入了光照派石块和一些巧克力，从而和剧情一致。
一旦你获得了光照派石块，丐帮营地的失物贩卖商人会开始贩卖这件物品，从而确保了你在因为各种情况下丢失这件物品时还可以有办法重新获得。
【女王的房间】加入了一个关于永生的对话选项。
在维基的任务页面上加入了关于『失物贩卖』的提示: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Missions/Quests#Tips
[Neolithic]To the End update for 2 May 2022
Update, Version 20220502
English
