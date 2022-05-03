v0.2.2 Spooktater Visual Effects & Item Dispensers

Version: 0.2.2.0
Build: Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-196-4579
Additions
- Spooktaters (but not spectators) are now visible ghosts that you can see while playing
- Added jerry can and torch dispensers to ensure there is always enough.
- Added leaves visual effect to Hillview Manor
- Minions are now lootable (currently only Twig Blights)
Improvements
- Added more preloaded actors to reduce loading time
- Added additional Chinese translations
- Added footsteps to rocks
Fixes
- Fixed exploit where you could reloot the same item from a corpse
- Fixed bug where minion cursor icons/text were displaying at the wrong time
- Fixed bug where a small cube could be seen in front of the investigator's chest
- Upon completion of a match, all match settings return to the default values
- Fixed bug where lobby name didn't show correctly.
