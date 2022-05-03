 Skip to content

Dirge update for 3 May 2022

v0.2.2 Spooktater Visual Effects & Item Dispensers

Share · View all patches · Build 8663776

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.2.2.0
Build: Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-196-4579

Additions

  • Spooktaters (but not spectators) are now visible ghosts that you can see while playing
  • Added jerry can and torch dispensers to ensure there is always enough.
  • Added leaves visual effect to Hillview Manor
  • Minions are now lootable (currently only Twig Blights)

Improvements

  • Added more preloaded actors to reduce loading time
  • Added additional Chinese translations
  • Added footsteps to rocks

Fixes

  • Fixed exploit where you could reloot the same item from a corpse
  • Fixed bug where minion cursor icons/text were displaying at the wrong time
  • Fixed bug where a small cube could be seen in front of the investigator's chest
  • Upon completion of a match, all match settings return to the default values
  • Fixed bug where lobby name didn't show correctly.

