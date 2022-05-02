Stacklands v1.0.10

Hello! Hope everyone is doing well. I spent the last week getting the game ready for localization, and the game will be available in more languages in a couple of weeks! In the meantime, here's a small update.
Changelog v1.0.10
Additions
- You can now use the 1, 2 and 3 numeric keys to change the game speed
- Cards can now be sold again during pause, and packs can now be bought again during pause.
Balance
- Some base resources (like Rock and Tree) now have a coin value of 0, fixing the exploit of buying and selling the Humble Beginnings Pack.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where a Dog could not build a Mine
- Fixed issue where spawning multiple Demons could cause one of them to be immortal
- Fixed a bug where Market could not get new cards on top of it during pause
- Aran from Sokpop
