Stacklands update for 2 May 2022

Stacklands v1.0.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Hello! Hope everyone is doing well. I spent the last week getting the game ready for localization, and the game will be available in more languages in a couple of weeks! In the meantime, here's a small update.

Changelog v1.0.10

Additions

  • You can now use the 1, 2 and 3 numeric keys to change the game speed
  • Cards can now be sold again during pause, and packs can now be bought again during pause.

Balance

  • Some base resources (like Rock and Tree) now have a coin value of 0, fixing the exploit of buying and selling the Humble Beginnings Pack.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where a Dog could not build a Mine
  • Fixed issue where spawning multiple Demons could cause one of them to be immortal
  • Fixed a bug where Market could not get new cards on top of it during pause

- Aran from Sokpop

