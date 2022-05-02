Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.09a

VFX and SFX updates and more!
In today's patch you'll discover lots of visual and audible candy! For feedback is provided to the player when they hit an enemy through sfx and vfx. Explosion VFX has been updated, and other small changes
ADDED
- new hit vfx spawns when player and enemies are hit
- new hit sfx plays when player and enemies are hit
- default placeholder vfx has been replaced with stylized vfx; feedback would be appreciated as it's not set in stone, just trying a new style
- special boost ability now adds a physics impulse and radial damage to nearby enemies/destructible objects
- experimenting with a main menu button design; feedback would be appreciated
Changed files in this update