Update for Beta Branch 5/2/2022

Synchronized Peripherals:
- Funscripts are natively supported for the Handy. This is an experimental feature, so please report any issues you come across on the HereSphere discord channel.
- In the user settings, input your Handy Connection Key and then enable the "Synchronized Periphals" toggle. If the connection is successful, then you should see "Connected" next to the toggle. If you see "Firmware Update Required", then you need to update the Handy firmware. If you see "Invalid Connection Key", check your connection key and make sure the Handy is in wifi mode with accesss to the internet.
- The player will first look for funscript files in the same directory as the video being played or will load the script provided by XBVR. If no funscript files are found, then the player will look in the fallback directory. The default fallback directory is "C:/Interactive", but you can change it in the user settings under synchronized peripherals.
- It may take several seconds for funscript files to be downloaded to the Handy when a video is opened. An icon that looks like a play button with radio waves is located above the seek bar, and changes color based on the connection status of the handy. A red icon indicates a connection error; a gray icon indicates no script can be found; a yellow icon indicates the script file is being uploaded; orange icon indicates the script upload failed; blue icon indicates the script upload succeeded; purple icon indicates the script is playing. If the script doesn't seem to be playing or has sync issues, you can try reopening the file or refreshing the connection by hitting the reconnect icon next to the Synchronized Peripherals toggle. You can also toggle play/pause or seek to resync the video.
DeoVR/XBVR API:
- All of the DeoVR/XBVR lists are now scanned into the media library, including unmatched videos.
- The list names are shown at the top of the webstreaming view. Click on the list name to display each list. Use the thumbstick up/down to scroll the list of names horizontally.
- Funscripts are loaded directly from links provided by XBVR, so there's no need to use a fallback directory.
- The tag "Synchronized Script" will be added to videos that are mark scripted by XBVR.
Other Changes:
- The seek bar now lists timestamped tags if there are multiple tags in the first tag track. Timestamped tags are also read from the DeoVR/XBVR API. Clicking on these timestamped tags will seek to the start time of the tag.
- Added file name recognition for the Canon RF5.2mm fisheye lens. If the filename contains "_RF52", then the player will load fisheye settings with a linear lens (the RF52 is very linear) at 190 FOV.
- Changed the recenter button on the main menu to recenter the rotation instead of just resetting all values back to 0.
- Fixed an issue where the menu size and transparency were being incorrectly loaded at startup.
- Changed timestamp offset to use milliseconds instead of seconds.
- Changed playback error message to mention that VP9, MPEG2, and Dolby Audio codecs should also be manually installed.
