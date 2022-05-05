Early Access update #3

This new update includes a whole new story as well as quality of life improvements. We were also able to integrate the first illustration of Meleyfir who is actively working on the illustrations of the game's environments.
New features:
- New illustrations of Meleyfir in The Dead Forest
- New Story: River of Ashes
- New Covenant: Hunters on Borrowed Time
- New card: The Sacrifice
- New mechanic: some cards are placed randomly to make the story less predictable
- New mechanic: the player can now lose life while exploring
Bugs fixes:
- Fixed click areas when exploring
- The covenant trick could not appear in the forest
- Correction on the Putrefaction card in the intro
- Fixed texts on Dead Forest direction
- On some resolutions tips were not displayed correctly
- Fixed a bug when the player displays the menu while a merchant's interface is already displayed
Improvements:
- An indicator is now displayed to highlight the player's current position
- Textures have been added on floors
Improvements from the community:
These improvements were submitted by our players! Thank you everyone for all your feedbacks!
- Putrefaction card readability has been improved
- Modifier names have been added to the interface
- Added modifier tip
- Added feedback when the player uses an item in the menu
- Added messages to cancel an action in progress during fights and to exit the menu
- Addition of a counter of remaining moves to win the bet chosen at the beginning of the story
- All the cards are now removed when the player is lost in the Dead Forest
Changed files in this update