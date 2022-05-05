 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Drifter's Tales update for 5 May 2022

Early Access update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 8663243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new update includes a whole new story as well as quality of life improvements. We were also able to integrate the first illustration of Meleyfir who is actively working on the illustrations of the game's environments.

New features:

  • New illustrations of Meleyfir in The Dead Forest
  • New Story: River of Ashes
  • New Covenant: Hunters on Borrowed Time
  • New card: The Sacrifice
  • New mechanic: some cards are placed randomly to make the story less predictable
  • New mechanic: the player can now lose life while exploring

Bugs fixes:

  • Fixed click areas when exploring
  • The covenant trick could not appear in the forest
  • Correction on the Putrefaction card in the intro
  • Fixed texts on Dead Forest direction
  • On some resolutions tips were not displayed correctly
  • Fixed a bug when the player displays the menu while a merchant's interface is already displayed

Improvements:

  • An indicator is now displayed to highlight the player's current position
  • Textures have been added on floors

Improvements from the community:

These improvements were submitted by our players! Thank you everyone for all your feedbacks!

  • Putrefaction card readability has been improved
  • Modifier names have been added to the interface
  • Added modifier tip
  • Added feedback when the player uses an item in the menu
  • Added messages to cancel an action in progress during fights and to exit the menu
  • Addition of a counter of remaining moves to win the bet chosen at the beginning of the story
  • All the cards are now removed when the player is lost in the Dead Forest
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.