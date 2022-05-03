CD2 patch 0.9.15.1

New features
- Implemented subtitles for voice lines
- Added biome2-biome3 audio ambiences
Visual changes
- Biome 1 decoration pass with new props
- Updated textures for Enigmium, Lizard skeleton, Thistlebush, dried thistleplant, B1 roots, T3 dunes, Sporeplant
- Updated Pan store texts
- Codex images for enigniums, B1/B2 Chameleons
- Cabin indoor textures to 2k for android
- Removed floating diggingarea
- Room fixes
Bug fixes
- Fixed detector arrows
- Changed B3 geodes to use right skin
- Fixed health resetting issues on client
- Tweaked shovel grips
- Fixed connected friend not going back to invitable list if they disconnect
- Fixed friendlist getting stuck when host disconnects from internet on MP
- Minor performance improvements to prop sync culling group
- Faster nullchecks to diggingarea
- Reduced plasmashrimp explosion nullref spam. Fixed meshcombiner error when going to cave in MP
- Fixed the ownership error spam when using loot grinder
- Fixed B2 fire particle problem
- Fixed revolver sync weirdness
- Fixed slippery tools. Sligtly bigger down textbox for updowncanvas so the text does not newline
- Fixed client being unable to loot unfreezed buriednodes after midrun kick and join
- Fixing colliders on some B1 prefabs
- Fixing misc issues with revolver tutorial
- Minor adjustments to revolver hand poses
- Bubblegum fix for Photon voice trying to reconnect when internet disconnects
- Fixed safe being open and empty if player disconnects while in level that safe is spawned
- Fixed safe clue not spawning correctly if it has been grabbed by workers glove in the previous run
- Fixed workersglove parenting sync problems
- Fixed chameleon grabbing bug if player dies or goes to next level while chameleon is holding the object
- Modified tool upgrade voice lines frequency
- Riddle safe improved collision detection, disabled culling
- Fixed loot grinder balloon not flying away and volume
- Syncing client owned chameleon grabbed items
- Fixed loot release sfx playing when loot is spawned
- Fixed Sawhorse_Table collider and LizardShelf dropping through the floor
