 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder update for 3 May 2022

CD2 patch 0.9.15.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8663107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Implemented subtitles for voice lines
  • Added biome2-biome3 audio ambiences

Visual changes

  • Biome 1 decoration pass with new props
  • Updated textures for Enigmium, Lizard skeleton, Thistlebush, dried thistleplant, B1 roots, T3 dunes, Sporeplant
  • Updated Pan store texts
  • Codex images for enigniums, B1/B2 Chameleons
  • Cabin indoor textures to 2k for android
  • Removed floating diggingarea
  • Room fixes

Bug fixes

  • Fixed detector arrows
  • Changed B3 geodes to use right skin
  • Fixed health resetting issues on client
  • Tweaked shovel grips
  • Fixed connected friend not going back to invitable list if they disconnect
  • Fixed friendlist getting stuck when host disconnects from internet on MP
  • Minor performance improvements to prop sync culling group
  • Faster nullchecks to diggingarea
  • Reduced plasmashrimp explosion nullref spam. Fixed meshcombiner error when going to cave in MP
  • Fixed the ownership error spam when using loot grinder
  • Fixed B2 fire particle problem
  • Fixed revolver sync weirdness
  • Fixed slippery tools. Sligtly bigger down textbox for updowncanvas so the text does not newline
  • Fixed client being unable to loot unfreezed buriednodes after midrun kick and join
  • Fixing colliders on some B1 prefabs
  • Fixing misc issues with revolver tutorial
  • Minor adjustments to revolver hand poses
  • Bubblegum fix for Photon voice trying to reconnect when internet disconnects
  • Fixed safe being open and empty if player disconnects while in level that safe is spawned
  • Fixed safe clue not spawning correctly if it has been grabbed by workers glove in the previous run
  • Fixed workersglove parenting sync problems
  • Fixed chameleon grabbing bug if player dies or goes to next level while chameleon is holding the object
  • Modified tool upgrade voice lines frequency
  • Riddle safe improved collision detection, disabled culling
  • Fixed loot grinder balloon not flying away and volume
  • Syncing client owned chameleon grabbed items
  • Fixed loot release sfx playing when loot is spawned
  • Fixed Sawhorse_Table collider and LizardShelf dropping through the floor
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.