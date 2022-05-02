2022.5.v.1 VIOLET

This is a smallish patch with a couple of significant hotfixes. The first is the problem that made people think they were losing their saves: you weren't, they're still there, but you needed to restart the game to get at them, which was extremely not ideal, sorry. The second was an issue with the modding upgrades which were breaking a popular mod; props to Chelnoque for getting back quickly with a hotfix.
- Fix: You no longer need to restart the game to restore CONTINUE to the menu
- Fix: $remove command no longer breaks mods
- Fix: correctly handling extends as well as inheritance in older mods
- Fix: Card ghost no longer disappears when card is removed from an additional slot
Changed files in this update