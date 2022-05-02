 Skip to content

BeastCrimes update for 2 May 2022

v.1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8662962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

✅ The journal has been updated and remade in preparation to the upcoming DLC.

🐛 Fixed a bug in the case Greedy Gluttony showing wrong backgrounds during a certain scene.

❓Secret behind-the-scene updates in preparation to the upcoming DLC.

