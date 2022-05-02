✅ The journal has been updated and remade in preparation to the upcoming DLC.
🐛 Fixed a bug in the case Greedy Gluttony showing wrong backgrounds during a certain scene.
❓Secret behind-the-scene updates in preparation to the upcoming DLC.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
✅ The journal has been updated and remade in preparation to the upcoming DLC.
🐛 Fixed a bug in the case Greedy Gluttony showing wrong backgrounds during a certain scene.
❓Secret behind-the-scene updates in preparation to the upcoming DLC.
Changed files in this update