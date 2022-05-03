Darwinia 2.2.0-169 bugfix release

Changes since 2.2.0-138:
- Armour units will now prioritize movement orders over collision avoidance
- Armour units will no longer sometimes fly into orbit when reaching their destination
- Spider animation fixes
- Fixed a possible level editor crash when editing the landscape
- Fixed an incompatibility with systems using a Colemak keyboard layout
- Implemented a new Field of View option in Graphics settings
- Implemented a new FPS Limit option in Screen settings, to allow running with vsync disabled and a capped framerate
- Implemented a new Variable Rate Shading option in Graphics settings. This feature is experimental and is disabled by default. It requires the Vulkan renderer and driver support for VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate with support for pipeline fragment shading rate control. This feature can improve performance for rendering meshes that don't need precise per-pixel shading.
- Updated ANGLE and other contributing libraries
Changed files in this update