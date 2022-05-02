 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Marble Ball Friends update for 2 May 2022

Improved and Fixed (Ver 1.0.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 8662719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the game would become unstable after playing for a long period of time.

  • Fixed a problem in which bingo rewards were sometimes not reflected

  • Fixed a problem that the rewards for collecting acorns were sometimes not reflected.

  • Each UI can now be closed with the ESC key or B button.

  • Added a sound volume reset button to the settings screen.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.