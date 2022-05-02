-
Fixed an issue where the game would become unstable after playing for a long period of time.
-
Fixed a problem in which bingo rewards were sometimes not reflected
-
Fixed a problem that the rewards for collecting acorns were sometimes not reflected.
-
Each UI can now be closed with the ESC key or B button.
-
Added a sound volume reset button to the settings screen.
Marble Ball Friends update for 2 May 2022
Improved and Fixed (Ver 1.0.4)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update