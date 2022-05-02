 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 2 May 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.3.7.3

Fixes:

  • Fixed loading issue that was present in v0.8.3.7.2

Fixes from v0.8.3.7.2

Fixes:

  • Fixed guests inspecting objects at the incorrect location
  • Moved food management menu so it doesnt block the toolbar
  • Minibars are now auto-filled
  • Guests will not sit at poker tables that don't have a dealer present
  • Fixed a pathfinding scanning issue with doors
  • Fixed an issue where staff will sometimes walk around when they should be in the staffroom
  • Fixed an issue with guest spawning where we now spawn more guests that match to different bedroom levels

Changes:

  • Added icons for missing activities to guest reviews to show more clearly what they weren't able to do
  • Decreased cost of staff
  • Staff recover from tiredness faster
  • Kitchen activities/cooking is now faster
  • Guests now wait at restaurants for longer before they get angry

