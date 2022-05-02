Season 02: Patch 01

Hello Miners,
We hope you’ve had fun avoiding the metallic embrace of the Rival Nemesis and gotten a chance to try out all the new secondary weapons over the weekend! This patch includes several tweaks and fixes, including a fix to an ammo-exploit for the Nishanka Boltshark, and a fix to wave music that was not playing during the Hacking Event in Industrial Sabotage missions. We have also increased the Fuzzy Dice slapping speed to more appropriate levels. Thank us later.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
--- PATCH NOTES —
- Reduced Rival Presence Warning win requirements by 2 when all Scrips have been earned from the challenge.
- Extended the cooldown for Nemesis spawn a bit
- Rival Nemesis now only gets alerted when it sees the players or takes damage
- Fixed Nemesis being able to grab hacking pod
- Fixed Nemesis being able to grab Hack-C (and the hacking pod)
- Fixed issue where the Nemesis had a much higher chance to spawn repeatedly in Rival Incursions than what was intended
- Fixed Dorrettas drill doesn't move/lacks effects when drilling are missing for late joining clients.
- Fixed the wristband of the Medical Gown attire not being visible in first-person
- Fixed not being able to see more than one of each type of resource Matrix Core that you own
- Fixed clients not seeing the Ommoran Hearthstone being strapped to the M.U.L.E.
- Fixed a bug that prevented wave music from playing during the Hacking Event in Industrial Sabotage mission
- Fixed a bug that caused Bulk Detonators to not explode if killed by the Colette Wave Cooker
- Fixed incorrect colors on the Traversal Miners Manual page
- Fixed a bug that caused the Medical Gown to still be equipped when joining servers
- Fixed certain impact effects not working when hit by Pickaxe
- The Shop: Items now correctly update if they are affordable after Cosmetic Mastery level up.
- Fixed a bug that caused Impact Axes to be stuck in the air after an enemy has been killed with them
- Fixed client Impact Axes not being attached correctly to enemies
- Fixed that you can apply new mods via the mod loadout slots when in a mission
- Fixed Special bolts ammo count incorrect tooltip
-Fixed a bug where starting the game with no internet connection would get you locked on a black screen.
- Fixed Armor Paint Jobs that were not set up correctly to be found in lost packs.
- Fixed a bug where Rival Barrier Turret would keep hundreds of particle systems alive when shooting - Making the game a slideshow.
- Fixed “Q” weapon swap not working after equipping nonselectable items (laser pointer, minimap, pickaxe, etc.)
- Added video for the Robot Rebellion DLC in the DLC menu
- Some Crash fixes
- Several optimization tweaks
- Optimized Animationsetup - reducing CPU time for a lot of enemies.
- Fix Shard Diffractor not giving aoe damage on clients when hitting terrain
- Fixed a bug that caused Colette Wave Cooker impact sounds to be playing for clients while it was not firing
- Fixed a bug that caused the gear stat display for the Nishanka Boltshark X-80 to show an incorrect amount of ammo in the Equipment Terminal
- Fixed infinite ammo exploit for the Nishanka Boltshark X-80
- Fixed a bug that caused the Nishanka Boltshark X-80 to be off-center in the Equipment Terminal preview
- Fixed gear stat entries for damage and radial damage for the Nishanka Boltshark X-80
- Disabled decals on niagara particles by default
- Turned down the priority of petting
- Mod loadout slots can now be cleared with right-click
- Copper Patinate weapon paint job leather channel was accidentally changed to gray, it has now been changed back to brown
- Fixed Steamy Award hat that was made available by mistake - oopsie whoopsie!
- Fixed Assault rifle sound being weird
- Increased Fuzzy Dice slapping speed.
Changed files in this update