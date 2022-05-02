One million players reached! 🎉

To our 1,000,000 players, thank you!

We are both delighted and overwhelmed to share the amazing news that we have officially sold more than 1 million copies of Escape Simulator. We never anticipated our game to reach this amount of success and we are incredibly thankful for each and every one of you! To celebrate this very special occasion, we are glad to announce that as of today, you will be able to play through a new official room! This new room pays tribute to one of the earlier PINE games: Cats In Time!

Can you make it in time?

In the new Cats In Time room, you will need to figure out how to repair Professor Tim Edger's time machine. However, this task won't be easy and you might just run into some strange issues while trying to fix the device. The clock's ticking! Will you be able to finish your task within thirty minutes? 😼

To celebrate this milestone, both Cats In Time and Escape Simulator are currently 20% off on Steam . Don't miss out on these discounts and make sure to tell all of your friends! 😉

What else is new?

Additionally, the latest update comes with a whole bunch of other new features and improvements!

First off, Escape Simulator now features in-game voice chat! We know that many of you were waiting for this feature, so we are happy to inform you that you will now be able to hear each other's voices without having to use external software. On that note, you are of course still free to join our official Discord channel if you are in need of a co-op partner! We also added a brand new config screen to the room editor, which features a better option floor colliders and an option to adjust the visibility of both player nameplates and item nameplates. Finally, we added several other improvements to the Room Editor, such as the option to use multiselect all objects in a room, including locks! For the full list of updates, check the changelog below!

General updates:

Texture compression in custom rooms

You can change the type of compression in options, if you select lower quality, custom rooms will run more smoothly

Main Menu using less RAM

Multiplayer updates:

Better disconnecting in coop games

Offscreen ping indicators in coop games

Added voice chat

Room Editor updates:

Brand new room config screen

You can use better floor colliders option

When using better floor colliders items respawn in inventory

Change visibility of player and item nameplates in your rooms

Added custom texture selection scrollbar

More tooltips! Every option has a tooltip describing what it does

Multiselect for everything. Yes, even locks!

Fixed bug where you couldn't click on items after moving with arrow keys

UX tweaks for large lists of targets

Get ready for your next challenge!

To wrap things up, we want to once again thank everyone who participated in the HyperX and OMEN Build-A-Room contest and we hope all of you are looking forward to the next challenge. Speaking of which, more information on the next challenge will be shared VERY soon! 👀

♥

Pine team