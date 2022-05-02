0.3.1 Bigger update! New Wall-bouncing, parry, boss and statues!

So this is the bigger update I've been working on the past 2 and a half weeks or so! It features tons of changes to a lot of stuff. There is also new content and yeah, a bunch of stuff!
Changelog
- Two new major Story Statues added to the game
- New Queen Evil Eye boss fight
- Revamped Wall-Bouncing
- New Wall-Bounce practice area featuring 8 challenges
- 4 New Astral Gates, in Acid Dungeon
- Reward collectables in Practice area
- Changes to the Parry system - You now parry by tapping the Heal/B button (Or Alternative action)
- 4 Different parry settings in options, allowing you to have the old parry system
- Control Scheme editing sign added to Parry practice area
- Blue Health Orb changed a bit to not interfere with the new parry system
- New SFX
- Improved Color Caverns BOSS theme
- Collectibles added to practice mode
- Totally re-did the system for the Living Projectile, it should not fly offscreen now (It will always target the closest enemy)
- Fixed so enemy drops are disabled in the Evil Flower boss fight
- Variable height added to the upwards dash (quickly tapping will reduce it's height)
- Tweaks to the Steady Body relic (will be more steady)
- Added the Knights Relic which allows you to move at full speed while attacking (can be found where Mind Recovery was)
- Fire Bounce blocks will be gray until you find the Fire Bounce
- New ladybug room in Lava Temple
- Level design changes
- Dialogue changes
- Fixed where the Spell Booster had functionality of an removed relic (Slow fall)
- New assets
- Screen will flash instead of go black when using a room teleporter
- Added a speedcap to how fast you can go
- Many tweaks to Astral Cogs
- Done tweaks to Cayote time on Astral Cogs (won't interfere with the Upwards Dash when bound on Jump button)
- Jump button buffering will prioritize jumping over dashing when touching the ground
- Fixed a bug where Mush Dash-refreshers sometimes canceled your forward dash input
- Some changes to the bloom effect on Mushmovers
- You won't be able to parry spikes
- Made it so you can't hit the parry projectile spawner statues unless you got the Shield Cap
- Spikes added to the ceiling in Butterfly Boss fight
- Teleportation wand input changed to up + heal
- Map pin controls are hardcoded on the controller (they won't change if you change binds)
- Tweaks to descriptions
- Overlay map opacity added
- Upwards dash won't interfere with Spin-Jump if mappend to same buttons
- Fixed Astral Gate in Color Caverns not updating
- Made it so you can't parry Astral Spikes
- Fixed the Major Spell Booster showing wrong BN cost
- Simple defrag/time trial room added to the game
- Changes to the Dash-Refresher
- Some tweaks to Greencaps animations
- Tweaked the Auto-hop, you will be able to jump while it's autohopping
- Removed the 'Remove All' console command
- Fixed a room in Color Caverns having wrong ID (not showing up on map properly)
- Fixed a bug with not having enough speed on certain room transitions
- RB/LB won't open inventory when you have the portable map open
Changed files in this update