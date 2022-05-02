 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 2 May 2022

0.3.1 Bigger update! New Wall-bouncing, parry, boss and statues!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So this is the bigger update I've been working on the past 2 and a half weeks or so! It features tons of changes to a lot of stuff. There is also new content and yeah, a bunch of stuff!

Changelog

  • Two new major Story Statues added to the game
  • New Queen Evil Eye boss fight
  • Revamped Wall-Bouncing
  • New Wall-Bounce practice area featuring 8 challenges
  • 4 New Astral Gates, in Acid Dungeon
  • Reward collectables in Practice area
  • Changes to the Parry system - You now parry by tapping the Heal/B button (Or Alternative action)
  • 4 Different parry settings in options, allowing you to have the old parry system
  • Control Scheme editing sign added to Parry practice area
  • Blue Health Orb changed a bit to not interfere with the new parry system
  • New SFX
  • Improved Color Caverns BOSS theme
  • Collectibles added to practice mode
  • Totally re-did the system for the Living Projectile, it should not fly offscreen now (It will always target the closest enemy)
  • Fixed so enemy drops are disabled in the Evil Flower boss fight
  • Variable height added to the upwards dash (quickly tapping will reduce it's height)
  • Tweaks to the Steady Body relic (will be more steady)
  • Added the Knights Relic which allows you to move at full speed while attacking (can be found where Mind Recovery was)
  • Fire Bounce blocks will be gray until you find the Fire Bounce
  • New ladybug room in Lava Temple
  • Level design changes
  • Dialogue changes
  • Fixed where the Spell Booster had functionality of an removed relic (Slow fall)
  • New assets
  • Screen will flash instead of go black when using a room teleporter
  • Added a speedcap to how fast you can go
  • Many tweaks to Astral Cogs
  • Done tweaks to Cayote time on Astral Cogs (won't interfere with the Upwards Dash when bound on Jump button)
  • Jump button buffering will prioritize jumping over dashing when touching the ground
  • Fixed a bug where Mush Dash-refreshers sometimes canceled your forward dash input
  • Some changes to the bloom effect on Mushmovers
  • You won't be able to parry spikes
  • Made it so you can't hit the parry projectile spawner statues unless you got the Shield Cap
  • Spikes added to the ceiling in Butterfly Boss fight
  • Teleportation wand input changed to up + heal
  • Map pin controls are hardcoded on the controller (they won't change if you change binds)
  • Tweaks to descriptions
  • Overlay map opacity added
  • Upwards dash won't interfere with Spin-Jump if mappend to same buttons
  • Fixed Astral Gate in Color Caverns not updating
  • Made it so you can't parry Astral Spikes
  • Fixed the Major Spell Booster showing wrong BN cost
  • Simple defrag/time trial room added to the game
  • Changes to the Dash-Refresher
  • Some tweaks to Greencaps animations
  • Tweaked the Auto-hop, you will be able to jump while it's autohopping
  • Removed the 'Remove All' console command
  • Fixed a room in Color Caverns having wrong ID (not showing up on map properly)
  • Fixed a bug with not having enough speed on certain room transitions
  • RB/LB won't open inventory when you have the portable map open
