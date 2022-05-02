 Skip to content

Bounty game update for 2 May 2022

【5.2 Bounty Game Version Upgrade Announcement】

Dear contestants:

We plan to shut down the server for maintenance from 17:15 to 17:30 on May 2 (the maintenance completion time may be delayed or advanced depending on the specific situation). Please pay attention to the downtime to avoid unnecessary losses. .
Compensation Update: 1000 Chips

--update content--

  1. Added Battleye anti-plug-in automatic ban system
    Battleye system description:
    Now the game will automatically recognize cheating software and ban it.If you have any objection to the ban result, you can provide information to contact battleye official customer service: https://www.battleye.com/contact/

  2. Reduced the opening price of the banknote chest to 100W, and simultaneously reduced the output probability of some clothing.

The Bounty Game Team
May 2, 2022

