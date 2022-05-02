【5.2 Bounty Game Version Upgrade Announcement】

Dear contestants:
We plan to shut down the server for maintenance from 17:15 to 17:30 on May 2 (the maintenance completion time may be delayed or advanced depending on the specific situation). Please pay attention to the downtime to avoid unnecessary losses. .
Compensation Update: 1000 Chips
--update content--
-
Added Battleye anti-plug-in automatic ban system
Battleye system description:
Now the game will automatically recognize cheating software and ban it.If you have any objection to the ban result, you can provide information to contact battleye official customer service: https://www.battleye.com/contact/
-
Reduced the opening price of the banknote chest to 100W, and simultaneously reduced the output probability of some clothing.
The Bounty Game Team
May 2, 2022
Changed files in this update