 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 update for 2 May 2022

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories version update

Share · View all patches · Build 8661872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) version updated to ver. 1.25.

Changed files in this update

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124061
  • Loading history…
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124062
  • Loading history…
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124063
  • Loading history…
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124064
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.