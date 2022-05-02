 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

作死吧！UP主！ update for 2 May 2022

画质提升！

Share · View all patches · Build 8661853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

对画质进行了一丢丢提升

对武器平衡度进行了一些调整
修复了一些小bug


SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.