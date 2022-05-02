SubBuild 2022.5.2

Bug Fixes :
- World Tour : I had forgotten to assign the new Rome stadium to the Rome tournament... ːsteamfacepalmː
- Online : it might have been possible to lose ELO when getting disconnected on match start, and maybe when your opponent was joining & leaving right away your game lobby
- Camera : closing the game while watching a Replay with the Ball Following mode was letting the camera in that state forever (or till you manually changed it back in Settings -> Camera ːsteammockingː )
