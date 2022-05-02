 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 2 May 2022

SubBuild 2022.5.2

Build 8661743

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

  • World Tour : I had forgotten to assign the new Rome stadium to the Rome tournament... ːsteamfacepalmː
  • Online : it might have been possible to lose ELO when getting disconnected on match start, and maybe when your opponent was joining & leaving right away your game lobby
  • Camera : closing the game while watching a Replay with the Ball Following mode was letting the camera in that state forever (or till you manually changed it back in Settings -> Camera ːsteammockingː )

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow 4 Content Depot 760641
